Landscape artist with a unique method of painting lands first exhibition

Anton Cavan, 26, from Dumbarton - who uses materials from the lanscapes he paints in his work - will be holding his first professional exhibition next month. He said the inspiration for his latest exhibition, at the Backdoor Gallery in Dalmuir Library from January 20 to February 11, is "a reaction to the weather throughout the year and shows the impact it has had on the landscape".

