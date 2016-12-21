Kryal open every day of the summer

Kryal Castle's summer holiday program is in full swing, with the medieval fun park open every day until January 29. Kryal Castle's summer holiday program is in full swing, with the medieval fun park open every day until January 29. The park is offering one family per day a "Royalty Package" for $250, including unlimited archery, craft and face painting, costumes for the whole family and a personal jester guide.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Courier.