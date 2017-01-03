Kent Monkman: A trickster with a caus...

Kent Monkman: A trickster with a cause crashes Canada's 150th birthday party

Subverting the style of painting's Old Masters and the founding narratives of Confederation, a Cree artist and his alter ego, Miss Chief Eagle Testickle, are challenging colonial national myths in a new exhibit, Robert Everett-Green writes Kent Monkman, shown in his Toronto studio in 2014, has a new exhibit at the University of Toronto Art Museum opening on Jan. 26. In Kent Monkman's studio in west Toronto, there's a large painting based on Robert Harris's famous group portrait of the Fathers of Confederation.

