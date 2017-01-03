In prison's dark solitude, painting became this man's ray of lighta
The Bridge Prison Ministry exhibits art by former and current Canadian convicts that shows suffering, but also how hope and humanity stay alive Only My Daughter Can Judge Me is the title of former prisoner Brian Martland's oil portrait of his daughter. The little girl's hair is gently brushed away from her face.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Globe and Mail.
Add your comments below
Painting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Art popping up in downtown Pittsfield
|Dec 9
|Cops are degenerates
|2
|Jewish family battles Spain museum over art loo...
|Dec 7
|USA Today
|7
|Top Trends: Give your digs a boost - Go big, go... (Nov '14)
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|3
|R. Styles (Feb '06)
|Nov '16
|Brandon28
|111
|'Gourdian Art': Tupelo woman turns ordinary int...
|Nov '16
|Self goals
|1
|Marina Dunbar tackles a Art with the Masters,a ...
|Nov '16
|George J Sulzbach
|3
|Tustin's Art Walk is good for the palette and t...
|Oct '16
|mar
|1
Find what you want!
Search Painting Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC