In New Drawings, Kara Walker Traces American Histories of Christianity and Racism

What matters enough in American culture to warrant memorialization? Working at the American Academy of Rome earlier this year, surrounded by Renaissance and Baroque art that memorializes ancient Roman history wrought with political and religious violence, American artist Kara Walker began to reflect on her own country's religious and political origins. The resulting show, The Ecstasy of St. Kara , recently on view at the Cleveland Museum of Art, grappled with the Transatlantic Slave Trade, American Civil War, African-American separatist groups, and deeply entrenched Christian ideologies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hyperallergic.