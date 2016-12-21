Imprinted Genes and Infant Temperament: First Findings

Appropriately for my opening post of 2017, "the first study to show a relationship between prenatal epigenetic regulation of imprinted genes and infant temperaA ment" has just appeared. According to the theory imprinted brain theory, paternal genes like IGF2 featured in the previous post tend to promote growth and consumption of the mother's resources, while maternal ones tend to counter these demands on the mother.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Psychology Today.