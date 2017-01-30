'I'm crying so much': Mandeville-base...

'I'm crying so much': Mandeville-based 'Painting with a Twist'...

With big yellow glasses, blonde hair and a flowy tunic, Painting with a Twist co-founder and CFO Renee Maloney went under the radar at her own company on tonight's episode of CBS' "Undercover Boss." The Mandeville-based paint-and-sip business Maloney formed with friend Cathy Deano after Hurricane Katrina has grown to 320 studios in 36 states.

