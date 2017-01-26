Narrated by screen legend Olivia de Havilland, I REMEMBER BETTER WHEN I PAINT reveals the ways day-care centers, nursing homes and assisted-living facilities are employing creative therapies to treat Alzheimer's patients. This informative documentary offers pivotal new insights about the transformative power of drawing, painting, music and museum visits for those living with Alzheimer's and related memory disorders.

