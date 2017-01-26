I Remember Better When I Paint
Narrated by screen legend Olivia de Havilland, I REMEMBER BETTER WHEN I PAINT reveals the ways day-care centers, nursing homes and assisted-living facilities are employing creative therapies to treat Alzheimer's patients. This informative documentary offers pivotal new insights about the transformative power of drawing, painting, music and museum visits for those living with Alzheimer's and related memory disorders.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KISU-TV Pocatello.
Add your comments below
Painting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Butch Anthony puts his mark on classic Bo Bartl...
|7 hr
|Will Dockery
|19
|John Sommer juried art show begins today; award... (Apr '10)
|Jan 21
|Arts Crowd eh
|3
|Allentown Officers Hurt During Struggle With Su... (Feb '08)
|Jan 14
|silly rabbit
|47
|The controversy behind the painting that will h...
|Jan 14
|Janice Brown
|1
|Art popping up in downtown Pittsfield
|Dec '16
|Cops are degenerates
|2
|Jewish family battles Spain museum over art loo...
|Dec '16
|USA Today
|7
|Top Trends: Give your digs a boost - Go big, go... (Nov '14)
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|3
Find what you want!
Search Painting Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC