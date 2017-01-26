Hidden Rene Magritte painting will not be uncovered

The existence of Rene Magritte's The Enchanted Pose was only known about because of a single black and white photo A section of a lost painting by surrealist master Rene Magritte discovered beneath another of his works will not be physically uncovered, a museum has said. The Enchanted Pose, which showed two almost identical female nudes side by side in a neoclassical style, was exhibited in 1927 but disappeared.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BBC News.