Greenwich Library gallery blossoms inside
Green Fingers Garden Club members Janice Gardner, left, and Julie Mather pose in front of their floral arrangement that accompanies Jackie Battenfield's "Ghost Blossom" painting at Greenwich Library's Flinn Gallery in Greenwich, Conn. Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Painting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Lesbianism is perversion, gay women mental deg...
|Jan 28
|Rosa_Winkel
|2
|John Sommer juried art show begins today; award... (Apr '10)
|Jan 21
|Arts Crowd eh
|3
|Allentown Officers Hurt During Struggle With Su... (Feb '08)
|Jan 14
|silly rabbit
|47
|The controversy behind the painting that will h...
|Jan 14
|Janice Brown
|1
|Art popping up in downtown Pittsfield
|Dec '16
|Cops are degenerates
|2
|Jewish family battles Spain museum over art loo...
|Dec '16
|USA Today
|7
|Top Trends: Give your digs a boost - Go big, go... (Nov '14)
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|3
Find what you want!
Search Painting Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC