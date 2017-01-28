Google Arts & Culture iOS App Showcas...

Google Arts & Culture iOS App Showcases Chinese Lunar New Year Exhibition 'Arts of the New Moon'

Today marks the beginning of the Chinese Lunar New Year, and to celebrate the Year of the Rooster, Google has teamed up with 12 museums from Beijing to Washington to create a new online exhibition that can be visited through the Google Arts & Culture iOS app. Across Asia and around the world, families are coming together, houses and neighborhoods are being dressed up in red and traditional lanterns are being hung.

