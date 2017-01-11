Giant 'kiss' lands in Key West

A larger-than-life sculpture by Seward Johnson depicting the iconic 1945 image of a sailor planting a kiss on a nurse arrived in Key West on Tuesday morning. "Embracing Peace," a 25-foot, 15,000-pound piece, was installed by crews outside the Custom House Museum, 281 Front St., in advance of a year-long exhibit celebrating the centennial of the Navy's aviation presence on the island.

