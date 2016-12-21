Gardner distributes grants from sale of Norman Rockwell painting

A gift given more than 60 years ago keeps on giving to the community with the first distribution from the city's Williams-Rockwell Fund. The fund, created with $1.9 million received from the 2014 sale by the city of Norman Rockwell's painting "Willie Gillis in Convoy," distributed its first set of grants to support arts and general-interest programs in the city's schools.

