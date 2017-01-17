Gagosian New York opens exhibition of early brushmark paintings by David Reed
Gagosian New York is presenting an exhibition of early brushmark paintings by David Reed. Curated by Katy Siegel and Christopher Wool, this presentation follows the exhibition's premiere at the Rose Art Museum, Brandeis University.
