Gagosian New York opens exhibition of...

Gagosian New York opens exhibition of early brushmark paintings by David Reed

2 hrs ago

Gagosian New York is presenting an exhibition of early brushmark paintings by David Reed. Curated by Katy Siegel and Christopher Wool, this presentation follows the exhibition's premiere at the Rose Art Museum, Brandeis University.

