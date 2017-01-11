For Italy's Art Police, An Ongoing Fight Against Pillage Of Priceless Works
And with illegally excavated antiquities, looting of unguarded, centuries-old churches and smuggling of precious artworks, it's also an art theft playground. But thanks to an elite police squad, Italy is also at the forefront in combating the illicit trade in artworks - believed to be among the world's biggest forms of trafficking and estimated to be worth billions.
