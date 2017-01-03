Flashback: Armed Black Dems Used Police to Take Down Painting of...

The actions of the Congressional Black Caucus in threatening violence to defend the 'cops as pigs' painting hanging in the U.S. Capitol complex is in direct contrast to Black Democrats in Chicago in 1988 who flashed a handgun and used police to take down a painting of the late Mayor Harold Washington that depicted him wearing only women's underwear. Washington had recently died in office from a massive heart attack.

