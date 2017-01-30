Fights to Withhold Paintings from Capitol Hill Show Their Political Power
Over the last few weeks, two paintings with roots in St. Louis, Missouri, have come under attack for their display in federal government buildings here. Eighteen-year-old David Pulphus's award-winning student painting depicting a protest in Ferguson, Missouri, remains a pawn in a tug-of-war between Democrats and Republicans, removed and reinstalled at least three times on Capitol Hill.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hyperallergic.
Add your comments below
Painting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Lesbianism is perversion, gay women mental deg...
|Jan 28
|Rosa_Winkel
|2
|John Sommer juried art show begins today; award... (Apr '10)
|Jan 21
|Arts Crowd eh
|3
|Allentown Officers Hurt During Struggle With Su... (Feb '08)
|Jan 14
|silly rabbit
|47
|The controversy behind the painting that will h...
|Jan 14
|Janice Brown
|1
|Art popping up in downtown Pittsfield
|Dec '16
|Cops are degenerates
|2
|Jewish family battles Spain museum over art loo...
|Dec '16
|USA Today
|7
|Top Trends: Give your digs a boost - Go big, go... (Nov '14)
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|3
Find what you want!
Search Painting Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC