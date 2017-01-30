Fights to Withhold Paintings from Cap...

Fights to Withhold Paintings from Capitol Hill Show Their Political Power

23 hrs ago Read more: Hyperallergic

Over the last few weeks, two paintings with roots in St. Louis, Missouri, have come under attack for their display in federal government buildings here. Eighteen-year-old David Pulphus's award-winning student painting depicting a protest in Ferguson, Missouri, remains a pawn in a tug-of-war between Democrats and Republicans, removed and reinstalled at least three times on Capitol Hill.

