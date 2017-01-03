Feds tell NJ towns to stop painting blue lines in support of police
Municipalities that have been honoring police by by painting the center of their main streets with blue lines have hit a do-not-cross line set up by the feds. Last month, the U.S. Department of Transportation's Federal Highway Administration declared this show of support unsafe because blue lines are meant for marking handicap parking spaces.
