Feds Nix NJ Municipalities' Practice of Painting Blue Lines in Road to Show of Support to Police

4 hrs ago Read more: Quebec Chronicle-Telegraph

A number of towns in New Jersey decided to paint blue lines in the middle of their roads as a show of support for local law enforcement , but after the chief engineer of Somerset County sought clarification from the federal government about the practice before committing to a blue line there, they've found that the practice violates federal regulations on road markings. Some towns are already having the lines removed.

Read more at Quebec Chronicle-Telegraph.

