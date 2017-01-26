February art exhibit features works from Junaluska community

From left, Junaluska community artists Theresa Horton, Betty Grimes, Carolyn Grimes, Clara Gordon, Roberta Jackson and Peggy Horton gather weekly in the basement of Boone Mennonite Brethren Church to explore their creative talents. On Friday, Feb. 3, the Jones House in downtown Boone will open a new show in Mazie Jones Gallery titled "Hidden Talents - Emerging Artists" featuring a variety of works from members of the town's Junaluska community.

