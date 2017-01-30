Extensive selection of major paintings and works on paper by Nicola Tyson on view in St. Louis

Nicola Tyson, Self Portrait with Friend, 2011. Oil on canvas, 72 x 95 inches. Courtesy the artist; Susanne Vielmetter Los Angeles Projects; Petzel Gallery, New York; and Sadie Coles HQ, London The Contemporary Art Museum St. Louis presents an extensive selection of major paintings and works on paper by Nicola Tyson, the first major solo exhibition of the artist's work in a museum in the United States.

