Exhibition of paintings by William N. Copley opens at Paul Kasmin Gallery
Paul Kasmin Gallery announces Copley: Women on view at 515 West 27th Street from January 26 - March 25, 2017. The exhibition, including over twenty paintings, will be the William N. Copley Estate's fifth exhibition with the gallery following X-Rated , The Patriotism of CPLY and All That , Confiserie CPLY , and William N. Copley: Drawings .
