Exhibition of new paintings by Katherine Bradford on view at Sperone Westwater
Sperone Westwater is presenting a show of new paintings by Katherine Bradford on the gallery's third floor. This series of six large-scale paintings revisits the watery realms and touches the far reaches of outer space; atmospheres that were prevalent in the artist's show Fear of Waves at her CANADA exhibition in January 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Art Daily.
Add your comments below
Painting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Art popping up in downtown Pittsfield
|Dec '16
|Cops are degenerates
|2
|Jewish family battles Spain museum over art loo...
|Dec '16
|USA Today
|7
|Top Trends: Give your digs a boost - Go big, go... (Nov '14)
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|3
|R. Styles (Feb '06)
|Nov '16
|Brandon28
|111
|'Gourdian Art': Tupelo woman turns ordinary int...
|Nov '16
|Self goals
|1
|Marina Dunbar tackles a Art with the Masters,a ...
|Nov '16
|George J Sulzbach
|3
|Tustin's Art Walk is good for the palette and t...
|Oct '16
|mar
|1
Find what you want!
Search Painting Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC