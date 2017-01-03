Exhibition of new paintings by Kather...

Exhibition of new paintings by Katherine Bradford on view at Sperone Westwater

Sperone Westwater is presenting a show of new paintings by Katherine Bradford on the gallery's third floor. This series of six large-scale paintings revisits the watery realms and touches the far reaches of outer space; atmospheres that were prevalent in the artist's show Fear of Waves at her CANADA exhibition in January 2016.

