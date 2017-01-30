Exhibition of new paintings by David Schorr opens at Ryan Lee
RYAN LEE announces Flying Carpets, new paintings by David Schorr in his practiced technique of combining gouache and silverpoint on linen. With vibrant racecars and taxis zooming across the undulating forms of carpets, Schorr revisits childhood days spent playing on his grandmother's Persian rugs.
