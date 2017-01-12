Exhibition of large-scale paintings b...

Exhibition of large-scale paintings by Yun Hyong-keun on view at David Zwirner

Next Story Prev Story
10 min ago Read more: Art Daily

David Zwirner is presenting an exhibition of large-scale paintings by Yun Hyong-keun from the mid-1970s through the 1980s, on view at 537 West 20th Street in Chelsea. Following on the galleryA's announcement in 2016 of its New York representation of his work, the exhibition will include an unprecedented selection of paintings in the artistA's unique style of monochromatic abstraction, several of which are shown here for the first time.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Art Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Painting Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The controversy behind the painting that will h... 7 hr Moanz3188 2
News Allentown Officers Hurt During Struggle With Su... (Feb '08) 20 hr silly rabbit 47
News Art popping up in downtown Pittsfield Dec '16 Cops are degenerates 2
News Jewish family battles Spain museum over art loo... Dec '16 USA Today 7
News Top Trends: Give your digs a boost - Go big, go... (Nov '14) Nov '16 Anonymous 3
R. Styles (Feb '06) Nov '16 Brandon28 111
News 'Gourdian Art': Tupelo woman turns ordinary int... Nov '16 Self goals 1
See all Painting Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Painting Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Cuba
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Pope Francis
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,935 • Total comments across all topics: 277,933,932

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC