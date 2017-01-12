Exhibition of large-scale paintings by Yun Hyong-keun on view at David Zwirner
David Zwirner is presenting an exhibition of large-scale paintings by Yun Hyong-keun from the mid-1970s through the 1980s, on view at 537 West 20th Street in Chelsea. Following on the galleryA's announcement in 2016 of its New York representation of his work, the exhibition will include an unprecedented selection of paintings in the artistA's unique style of monochromatic abstraction, several of which are shown here for the first time.
