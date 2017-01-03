Exhibition devoted to Philippe Cogn e's new series of paintings of crowds opens at Galerie Templon
French artist Philippe Cognee returns to Paris and Galerie Templon for the first time in four years with an exhibition devoted to his new series of paintings of crowds. With these works, he continues to explore the individual and the collective, the visible and invisible, the place of the real and the place of art.
