Exhibition depicts Canada's prime ministers with majesty and mischief

You can almost imagine John Diefenbaker's jowls jiggling in an intricate miniature statue of Canada's 13th prime minister - a quirky representation of the former leader in an exhibition that captures 150 years of political history. Canada's 23 prime ministers are presented with both majesty and mischief at the exhibit at the Art Gallery of Nova Scotia to mark the country's 150th birthday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Guardian.