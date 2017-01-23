Exhibit to feature survivor's art, submissions welcome
Art can be a form of therapy, and Artworks downtown is asking Onslow County to submit the beauty created in spite of suffering. Featuring heARTworks for the month of February, Sara Gant, owner of Artworks Studio, said she plans to exhibit work that represents survivors of illness, trauma, assault, PTSD, domestic violence, or any type of suffering.
