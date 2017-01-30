Entry to Staffordshire County Show is...

Entry to Staffordshire County Show is now open

The Rare Breeds Survival Trust Staffordshire Support Group is inviting all pupils in Years Seven and Eight to enter its annual schools' painting competition. Entrants are invited to submit a paintings, no larger than A3 in size, of a rare breed animal or animals, as specified in the RBST 2016/17 Watchlist.

