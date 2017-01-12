Emami Chisel Art brings songs of amit...

Emami Chisel Art brings songs of amity an exhibition of painting by...

Kolkata, Jan 13 : Emami Chisel sets off an exhibition titled Songs of Amity, an exhibition showcasing different styles of paintings, by eminent Indian artist Bratin Khan & Sutapa Khan in Kolkata on Friday. [NK West Bengal] The exhibition was inaugurated by Shri R.S. Agarwal Shri R.S. Goenka, Founders Joint Chairmen, Emami Group of Companies in the presence of distinguished artists and art connoisseurs of the city.

Chicago, IL

