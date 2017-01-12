Emami Chisel Art brings songs of amity an exhibition of painting by...
Kolkata, Jan 13 : Emami Chisel sets off an exhibition titled Songs of Amity, an exhibition showcasing different styles of paintings, by eminent Indian artist Bratin Khan & Sutapa Khan in Kolkata on Friday. [NK West Bengal] The exhibition was inaugurated by Shri R.S. Agarwal Shri R.S. Goenka, Founders Joint Chairmen, Emami Group of Companies in the presence of distinguished artists and art connoisseurs of the city.
