Dramatic readings series opens at Farnsworth

The Farnsworth Art Museum, in partnership with Camden's Everyman Repertory Theatre, will present a dramatic reading of Stephen Sachs' "Bakersfield Mist" Saturday, Jan. 14, at 1 p.m. in the downtown museum's auditorium. The reading is the first in a series of three dramatic readings titled Art on Stage: Everyman Rep at the Farnsworth.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Herald Gazette.