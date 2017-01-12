Doug Lamborn takes part in Ferguson a...

Doug Lamborn takes part in Ferguson artwork fight that pits censorship versus sensitivity

Read more: Denver Post

Colorado congressman Doug Lamborn this week inserted himself into an ongoing fight among U.S. House lawmakers over a painting by a teenage student that depicts police officers as animals and recalls the 2014 protests that rocked Ferguson, Mo. The artwork was selected by U.S. Rep. William Lacy Clay, D-Mo., to hang at the Capitol - one of hundreds picked by lawmakers.

