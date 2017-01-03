Dinosaurs invade Huntington Conventio...

Dinosaurs invade Huntington Convention Center of Cleveland

Read more: The Plain Dealer

Dinosaurs once again roam the earth- at least that part of it covered by the Huntington Convention Center of Cleveland- as Discover the Dinosaurs UNLEASHED comes to town over the weekend. The show is a walk-through dinosaur themed exhibit of over 20 robotic reptiles from the Mesozoic Era, old friends like T-Rex, a gigantic Supersaurus, and various Jurrasic escapees, all of whom move, roar, and generally make their presence felt.

