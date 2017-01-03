Diana Copperwhite: Signal to Noise

Diana Copperwhite: Signal to Noise

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Hyperallergic

Sometimes a single, simple pictorial device is all it takes to set your work apart from your contemporaries. At mid-career, the Dublin-based painter Diana Copperwhite has hit upon a crazily recognizable way of applying paint that both updates the concept of the "autographic mark" so prized by the analysts of Abstract Expressionism, and simultaneously taps into a leitmotif of contemporary, computer-inflected visuality, the color gradient.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hyperallergic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Painting Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Art popping up in downtown Pittsfield Dec 9 Cops are degenerates 2
News Jewish family battles Spain museum over art loo... Dec '16 USA Today 7
News Top Trends: Give your digs a boost - Go big, go... (Nov '14) Nov '16 Anonymous 3
R. Styles (Feb '06) Nov '16 Brandon28 111
News 'Gourdian Art': Tupelo woman turns ordinary int... Nov '16 Self goals 1
News Marina Dunbar tackles a Art with the Masters,a ... Nov '16 George J Sulzbach 3
News Tustin's Art Walk is good for the palette and t... Oct '16 mar 1
See all Painting Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Painting Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Bin Laden
  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,084 • Total comments across all topics: 277,720,144

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC