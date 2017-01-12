Dallas Police Release Video of Cathedral of Hope Graffiti Suspect
A little more than a week after the Cathedral of Hope's Interfaith Peace Chapel was defaced with bizarre graffiti, the Dallas Police Department released video of the man it believes did the spray painting. The graffiti, discovered the morning of Jan. 5, according to the church, features the phrase "kitty porn," and mentions a "Chivy Suburbin," possibly from Louisiana.
