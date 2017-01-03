'Cuba was the opposite of everything ...

'Cuba was the opposite of everything I imagined'

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

Barack Obama's visit to Cuba in March 2015 was historic, marking the end to decades of hostility between the two nations. Just five months later, in August, the first commercial flight left American soil for Havana, opening the island to mass tourism.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Painting Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Art popping up in downtown Pittsfield Dec 9 Cops are degenerates 2
News Jewish family battles Spain museum over art loo... Dec '16 USA Today 7
News Top Trends: Give your digs a boost - Go big, go... (Nov '14) Nov '16 Anonymous 3
R. Styles (Feb '06) Nov '16 Brandon28 111
News 'Gourdian Art': Tupelo woman turns ordinary int... Nov '16 Self goals 1
News Marina Dunbar tackles a Art with the Masters,a ... Nov '16 George J Sulzbach 3
News Tustin's Art Walk is good for the palette and t... Oct '16 mar 1
See all Painting Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Painting Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Toyota
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Gunman
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,164 • Total comments across all topics: 277,693,886

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC