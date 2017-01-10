Creators: Pursuing painting after 34 years ina
Creators: Pursuing painting after 34 years in magazines Hoover's exhibit, entitled "Divinely Diverse," marks his 18th First Friday exhibit Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2jrwWQ2 In a "cheat sheet" Robert Hoover typed up to prepare for our interview, he wrote that a successful career is "all about relationships." When he gives a tour of his exhibit at the Lost Dog CafA© in Binghamton, only buzzing slightly before the dinner rush, he frequently pauses to hug and greet various employees, from servers to managers, who he knows by name.
