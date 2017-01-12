Controversial painting to be removed from Capitol
JANUARY 10: Rep. William Lacy Clay speaks to the media after helping rehang a painting on the U.S. Capitol walls after it was removed by Rep. Duncan Hunter on Friday because he found it offensive on January 10, 2017 in Washington, DC. The painting is part of a larger art show hanging in the Capitol and is by a recent high school graduate, David Pulphus, from Clay's district and depicts his interpretation of civil unrest in and around the 2014 events in Ferguson, Missouri.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSEE-TV Fresno.
Add your comments below
Painting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Allentown Officers Hurt During Struggle With Su... (Feb '08)
|51 min
|silly rabbit
|47
|The controversy behind the painting that will h...
|2 hr
|Janice Brown
|1
|Art popping up in downtown Pittsfield
|Dec '16
|Cops are degenerates
|2
|Jewish family battles Spain museum over art loo...
|Dec '16
|USA Today
|7
|Top Trends: Give your digs a boost - Go big, go... (Nov '14)
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|3
|R. Styles (Feb '06)
|Nov '16
|Brandon28
|111
|'Gourdian Art': Tupelo woman turns ordinary int...
|Nov '16
|Self goals
|1
Find what you want!
Search Painting Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC