Clay and First Amendment Scholar Ask Speaker Not to Remove Ferguson Painting
Reps. William Lacy Clay and Jamie Raskin wrote to Speaker Paul D. Ryan about a controversial painting by Missouri student David Pulphus depicting police as animals that was hung in the tunnel connecting the U.S. Capitol to the Cannon House Office building as part of the annual student art exhibit. Missouri Democrat William Lacy Clay really doesn't want Speaker Paul D. Ryan to get his constituent's painting removed from the Capitol's high school art competition.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Roll Call.
Add your comments below
Painting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Art popping up in downtown Pittsfield
|Dec '16
|Cops are degenerates
|2
|Jewish family battles Spain museum over art loo...
|Dec '16
|USA Today
|7
|Top Trends: Give your digs a boost - Go big, go... (Nov '14)
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|3
|R. Styles (Feb '06)
|Nov '16
|Brandon28
|111
|'Gourdian Art': Tupelo woman turns ordinary int...
|Nov '16
|Self goals
|1
|Marina Dunbar tackles a Art with the Masters,a ...
|Nov '16
|George J Sulzbach
|3
|Tustin's Art Walk is good for the palette and t...
|Oct '16
|mar
|1
Find what you want!
Search Painting Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC