Clay and First Amendment Scholar Ask ...

Clay and First Amendment Scholar Ask Speaker Not to Remove Ferguson Painting

12 hrs ago

Reps. William Lacy Clay and Jamie Raskin wrote to Speaker Paul D. Ryan about a controversial painting by Missouri student David Pulphus depicting police as animals that was hung in the tunnel connecting the U.S. Capitol to the Cannon House Office building as part of the annual student art exhibit. Missouri Democrat William Lacy Clay really doesn't want Speaker Paul D. Ryan to get his constituent's painting removed from the Capitol's high school art competition.

Chicago, IL

