Classic Scottish painting gets new lease of life with Trainspotting role
A reproduction of Windows On The West has been signed by the cast of Trainspotting film An autographed reproduction of one of Scotland's best-loved paintings, which plays a key role in the new Trainspotting film, is set to go under the hammer at a charity auction. Avril Paton's well-known depiction of Glasgow tenement life, Windows in the West, is expected to gain a new generation of fans as a result of its appearance in the hotly-anticipated sequel.
