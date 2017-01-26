An autographed reproduction of one of Scotland's best-loved paintings, which plays a key role in the new Trainspotting film, is set to go under the hammer at a charity auction. http://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/entertainment/news/classic-scottish-painting-gets-new-lease-of-life-with-trainspotting-role-35407732.html http://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/entertainment/news/article35407731.ece/e6408/AUTOCROP/h342/PANews%20BT_P-cf419ca4-34f6-4896-807f-fc7f8340345c_I1.jpg A reproduction of Windows On The West has been signed by the cast of Trainspotting film An autographed reproduction of one of Scotland's best-loved paintings, which plays a key role in the new Trainspotting film, is set to go under the hammer at a charity auction.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Belfast Telegraph.