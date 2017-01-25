Butch Anthony puts his mark on classi...

Butch Anthony puts his mark on classic Bo Bartlett painting

There are 9 comments on the Ledger-Enquirer.com story from 20 hrs ago, titled Butch Anthony puts his mark on classic Bo Bartlett painting.

What happens when folk artist Butch Anthony gets his hands on an iconic print by American realist painter Bo Bartlett ? He got his answer a day earlier on social media. Anthony, a Seale, Ala., artist who marches to a different beat, took the painting of two women and a man riding a row boat atop a large wave and gave it his spin.

Sylvester Bach

Columbus, GA

#1 Tuesday
Doo-Nanny hero does it again!

A large red octopus and then call it "Calamari." In the past, Bartlett, a Columbus native who has studios in Columbus and Wheaton Island, Maine, and Anthony have swapped work.

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J54XaRn2x84
Sky Bach

United States

#3 Yesterday
Medic_5922 wrote:
Meanwhile...... elsewhere in the crowd

https://m.youtube.com/watch...
Indeed?
Rick James.

Los Angeles, CA

#4 21 hrs ago
More than likely
General Zod

Norcross, GA

#5 19 hrs ago
Yo!

Doo-Nanny!
captain pudd

San Jose, CA

#6 9 hrs ago
Who the hell is Butch Anthony??
captain pudd

San Jose, CA

#7 9 hrs ago
Sky Bach wrote:
<quoted text>Indeed?
I think that was a musical do you go by the name of the vulgar dogs.... LOL.
Will Dockery

“New poetry book coming soon”

Since: Dec 08

21,987

Columbus, GA

#8 2 hrs ago
captain pudd wrote:
Who the hell is Butch Anthony??
Butch Anthony is a local artist who has gained worldwide fame for his art, here's an excerpt from the New York Times write up on him:

"...Art Shapes a Rural Alabama Compound SEALE, Ala. LIKE a medieval village, Butch Anthony's 80-acre family compound is a self-contained universe, and every inch of it is an expression of his prodigious creative spirit. It makes a tempting destination for folk art aficionados [...] is a self-taught artist, builder and local hero, whom the state of Alabama once chose to make a Christmas tree ornament for the White House — the Bush 43 version. He is also the host of the Doo Nanny, the annual alt/folk art "micro" festival, as he calls it, that started as an "art party" he and two friends gave on the side of the road 15 years ago in nearby Pittsview.."

And so it goes.
captian pudd

New York, NY

#9 2 hrs ago
Will Dockery wrote:
<quoted text>Butch Anthony is a local artist who has gained worldwide fame for his art, here's an excerpt from the New York Times write up on him:

"...Art Shapes a Rural Alabama Compound SEALE, Ala. LIKE a medieval village, Butch Anthony's 80-acre family compound is a self-contained universe, and every inch of it is an expression of his prodigious creative spirit. It makes a tempting destination for folk art aficionados [...] is a self-taught artist, builder and local hero, whom the state of Alabama once chose to make a Christmas tree ornament for the White House — the Bush 43 version. He is also the host of the Doo Nanny, the annual alt/folk art "micro" festival, as he calls it, that started as an "art party" he and two friends gave on the side of the road 15 years ago in nearby Pittsview.."

And so it goes.
Thank you. I'm going to have to check this out.
Life's short, you've got to look around or you'll miss something
Will Dockery

“New poetry book coming soon”

Since: Dec 08

21,987

Columbus, GA

#10 1 hr ago
captian pudd wrote:
<quoted text>

Thank you. I'm going to have to check this out.
Life's short, you've got to look around or you'll miss something
Yes pretty interesting if you are an admirer of avant garde and folk art works.

:)
