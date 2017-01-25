A large red octopus and then call it "Calamari." In the past, Bartlett, a Columbus native who has studios in Columbus and Wheaton Island, Maine, and Anthony have swapped work.
Butch Anthony puts his mark on classic Bo Bartlett painting
Butch Anthony puts his mark on classic Bo Bartlett painting
What happens when folk artist Butch Anthony gets his hands on an iconic print by American realist painter Bo Bartlett ? He got his answer a day earlier on social media. Anthony, a Seale, Ala., artist who marches to a different beat, took the painting of two women and a man riding a row boat atop a large wave and gave it his spin.
|
#1 Tuesday
Doo-Nanny hero does it again!
|
United States
|
#3 Yesterday
Indeed?
|
#4 21 hrs ago
More than likely
|
#5 19 hrs ago
Yo!
Doo-Nanny!
|
#6 9 hrs ago
Who the hell is Butch Anthony??
|
#7 9 hrs ago
I think that was a musical do you go by the name of the vulgar dogs.... LOL.
|
“New poetry book coming soon”
Since: Dec 08
21,987
|
#8 2 hrs ago
Butch Anthony is a local artist who has gained worldwide fame for his art, here's an excerpt from the New York Times write up on him:
"...Art Shapes a Rural Alabama Compound SEALE, Ala. LIKE a medieval village, Butch AnthonyÂ’s 80-acre family compound is a self-contained universe, and every inch of it is an expression of his prodigious creative spirit. It makes a tempting destination for folk art aficionados [...] is a self-taught artist, builder and local hero, whom the state of Alabama once chose to make a Christmas tree ornament for the White House Â— the Bush 43 version. He is also the host of the Doo Nanny, the annual alt/folk art Â“microÂ” festival, as he calls it, that started as an Â“art partyÂ” he and two friends gave on the side of the road 15 years ago in nearby Pittsview.."
And so it goes.
|
#9 2 hrs ago
Thank you. I'm going to have to check this out.
Life's short, you've got to look around or you'll miss something
|
“New poetry book coming soon”
Since: Dec 08
21,987
|
#10 1 hr ago
Yes pretty interesting if you are an admirer of avant garde and folk art works.
:)
|
|
