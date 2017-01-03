Brush strokes reflect construction of Bodleian's Weston Library
WHENEVER there is a major university construction project the brush strokes of Weimin He are never far behind to carefully outline the builders' progress. The Chinese artist who lives in Oxford, used his skills to record the different stages of the revamp of the Ashmolean Museum before then painting the redevelopment of the Radcliffe Observatory Quarter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Oxford Times.
Add your comments below
Painting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Art popping up in downtown Pittsfield
|Dec '16
|Cops are degenerates
|2
|Jewish family battles Spain museum over art loo...
|Dec '16
|USA Today
|7
|Top Trends: Give your digs a boost - Go big, go... (Nov '14)
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|3
|R. Styles (Feb '06)
|Nov '16
|Brandon28
|111
|'Gourdian Art': Tupelo woman turns ordinary int...
|Nov '16
|Self goals
|1
|Marina Dunbar tackles a Art with the Masters,a ...
|Nov '16
|George J Sulzbach
|3
|Tustin's Art Walk is good for the palette and t...
|Oct '16
|mar
|1
Find what you want!
Search Painting Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC