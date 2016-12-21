Blunt Selects Painting for Inaugural ...

Blunt Selects Painting for Inaugural Luncheon

1 hr ago Read more: Douglas County Herald

U.S. Senator Roy Blunt , Chairman of the Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies, earlier today announced the painting that will be on display during the Inaugural Luncheon. He has selected George Caleb Bingham's "Verdict of the People," an oil painting from the American art gallery at the Saint Louis Museum of Art.

