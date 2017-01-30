Blue Poles returns to the National Gallery of Australia
It was returned to the National Gallery of Australia on Tuesday having been overseas for the first time since 1998. Visitors to the gallery can once again see Jackson Pollock's 1952 painting on Level 2 where it was before it went to Britain in September as a centrepiece of the Abstract Expressionism exhibition at the Royal Academy in London.
