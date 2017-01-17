Bipasha Hayat's solo painting exhibit...

Bipasha Hayat's solo painting exhibit in Italy

Read more: The Daily Star

Bipasha Hayat may be best known in the country as a terrific actress of television, theatre and occasionally in critically-acclaimed films, but her academic background lies in the fine arts, and she has been an avid practitioner for many years. She has exhibited extensively in Bangladesh, and has participated in group exhibitions in USA, South Korea, Egypt and Vietnam, but now, she has an ongoing solo exhibit in Europe.

