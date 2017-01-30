Battle of the Somme painting given a home in Rushmoor council offices

The work of art commemorates 53 men from the borough who gave their lives in the 'horrific' Great War campaign A painting commemorating some of Rushmoor's First World War heroes has been presented to Rushmoor Borough Council by the army. The work of art, entitled Men of Rushmoor, depicts the 53 men from the borough who gave their lives during the Battle of the Somme in 1916, which became one of the bloodiest episodes in human history.

