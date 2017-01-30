Battle of the Somme painting given a home in Rushmoor council offices
The work of art commemorates 53 men from the borough who gave their lives in the 'horrific' Great War campaign A painting commemorating some of Rushmoor's First World War heroes has been presented to Rushmoor Borough Council by the army. The work of art, entitled Men of Rushmoor, depicts the 53 men from the borough who gave their lives during the Battle of the Somme in 1916, which became one of the bloodiest episodes in human history.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fleet News and Mail.
Add your comments below
Painting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Lesbianism is perversion, gay women mental deg...
|Jan 28
|Rosa_Winkel
|2
|John Sommer juried art show begins today; award... (Apr '10)
|Jan 21
|Arts Crowd eh
|3
|Allentown Officers Hurt During Struggle With Su... (Feb '08)
|Jan 14
|silly rabbit
|47
|The controversy behind the painting that will h...
|Jan 14
|Janice Brown
|1
|Art popping up in downtown Pittsfield
|Dec '16
|Cops are degenerates
|2
|Jewish family battles Spain museum over art loo...
|Dec '16
|USA Today
|7
|Top Trends: Give your digs a boost - Go big, go... (Nov '14)
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|3
Find what you want!
Search Painting Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC