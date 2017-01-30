Authors Turn Unfinished Twain Manuscr...

Authors Turn Unfinished Twain Manuscript Into Children's Picture Book

2 hrs ago

Royalty, animals and a plucky little boy are the characters illustrated by Erin Stead in A AoeThe Purloining of Prince Oleomargarine.A A Royalty, animals and a plucky little boy are the characters illustrated by Erin Stead in A AoeThe Purloining of Prince Oleomargarine.A A The upcoming publication of "The Purloining of Prince Oleomargarine," the first children's book ever published by Mark Twain , will be "a huge springboard into Twain's novels" for youths, says a prominent local children's book author.

