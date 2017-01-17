Artist R.H. Quaytman blocks public access to her MOCA painting in protest of Trump inauguration
At the far northern end of the Grand Avenue location of Los Angeles' Museum of Contemporary Art, a sign blocked access all day Friday to one of the institution's large galleries. Inside was the expansive, multi-panel work "Morning: Chapter 30" by painter R.H. Quaytman, who requested that the museum close the gallery to the public as an inauguration day protest.
