Artist R.H. Quaytman blocks public ac...

Artist R.H. Quaytman blocks public access to her MOCA painting in protest of Trump inauguration

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

At the far northern end of the Grand Avenue location of Los Angeles' Museum of Contemporary Art, a sign blocked access all day Friday to one of the institution's large galleries. Inside was the expansive, multi-panel work "Morning: Chapter 30" by painter R.H. Quaytman, who requested that the museum close the gallery to the public as an inauguration day protest.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Painting Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Allentown Officers Hurt During Struggle With Su... (Feb '08) Jan 14 silly rabbit 47
News The controversy behind the painting that will h... Jan 14 Janice Brown 1
News Art popping up in downtown Pittsfield Dec '16 Cops are degenerates 2
News Jewish family battles Spain museum over art loo... Dec '16 USA Today 7
News Top Trends: Give your digs a boost - Go big, go... (Nov '14) Nov '16 Anonymous 3
R. Styles (Feb '06) Nov '16 Brandon28 111
News 'Gourdian Art': Tupelo woman turns ordinary int... Nov '16 Self goals 1
See all Painting Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Painting Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,732 • Total comments across all topics: 278,102,534

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC