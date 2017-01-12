Artist Marsha Heller Returns to The Riverside Gallery to Exhibit New Paintings
Marsha Heller of Leonia, New Jersey will present "New Paintings by Marsha Heller " from February 6 to February 18, 2017 at The Riverside Gallery, Suite 201, located at The Shops at Riverside, Hackensack Avenue at Route 4 in Hackensack, New Jersey. The public is invited to attend an opening reception on Saturday, February 11 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. The gallery is open Monday-Friday from 10:00 a.m.-9:30 p.m. and Saturday from 10:00 a.m.-9:00 p.m. The exhibit highlights the development of her work from semi-representational depictions of landscapes and flowers towards the abstract, such as "Departure".
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Painting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Art popping up in downtown Pittsfield
|Dec '16
|Cops are degenerates
|2
|Jewish family battles Spain museum over art loo...
|Dec '16
|USA Today
|7
|Top Trends: Give your digs a boost - Go big, go... (Nov '14)
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|3
|R. Styles (Feb '06)
|Nov '16
|Brandon28
|111
|'Gourdian Art': Tupelo woman turns ordinary int...
|Nov '16
|Self goals
|1
|Marina Dunbar tackles a Art with the Masters,a ...
|Nov '16
|George J Sulzbach
|3
|Tustin's Art Walk is good for the palette and t...
|Oct '16
|mar
|1
Find what you want!
Search Painting Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC