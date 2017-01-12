Artist Marsha Heller Returns to The R...

Artist Marsha Heller Returns to The Riverside Gallery to Exhibit New Paintings

Marsha Heller of Leonia, New Jersey will present "New Paintings by Marsha Heller " from February 6 to February 18, 2017 at The Riverside Gallery, Suite 201, located at The Shops at Riverside, Hackensack Avenue at Route 4 in Hackensack, New Jersey. The public is invited to attend an opening reception on Saturday, February 11 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. The gallery is open Monday-Friday from 10:00 a.m.-9:30 p.m. and Saturday from 10:00 a.m.-9:00 p.m. The exhibit highlights the development of her work from semi-representational depictions of landscapes and flowers towards the abstract, such as "Departure".

