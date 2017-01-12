Artist Marsha Heller Returns to The Riverside Gallery to Exhibit New Paintings

Marsha Heller of Leonia, New Jersey will present "New Paintings by Marsha Heller " from February 6 to February 18, 2017 at The Riverside Gallery, Suite 201, located at The Shops at Riverside, Hackensack Avenue at Route 4 in Hackensack, New Jersey. The public is invited to attend an opening reception on Saturday, February 11 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. The gallery is open Monday-Friday from 10:00 a.m.-9:30 p.m. and Saturday from 10:00 a.m.-9:00 p.m. The exhibit highlights the development of her work from semi-representational depictions of landscapes and flowers towards the abstract, such as "Departure".

